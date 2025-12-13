Urgent: Pensioner Vanishes in Broadstairs

Police are urgently searching for 79-year-old Raymond Nash, who went missing from Broadstairs on Saturday afternoon.

Whereabouts Last Known Near Holy Cross Way

Raymond was reported missing around 12:30pm on 13 December 2025. His last known location was near the Holy Cross Way area in Broadstairs.

What He Looks Like

Height: About 5ft 9ins

Build: Slim

Hair: Grey with stubble

Clothing: Blue chequered coat, black trousers, grey shoes

Worries Over His Welfare

Raymond sometimes becomes confused, raising serious concerns for his safety. Authorities appeal for anyone spotting him to act quickly.

If you have any information, call 999 immediately quoting reference 13-0807.