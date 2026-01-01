Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow

Met Police urgently seek help to find 65-year-old Memuna, missing from Isleworth.

Whereabouts Unknown Since Tuesday Morning

Memuna, 65, was last spotted leaving her home in Isleworth, Hounslow around 10:30am on Tuesday, 30 December. Police fear for her safety and are appealing to the public for any information.

What She Was Wearing

Pink cap

Multi-coloured jacket

Green trousers

Red shoes

Carrying a black handbag

Memuna stands 5ft tall and has short white hair.

Met Police Plea: Time Is Critical

“We are increasingly concerned for Memuna’s safety and urge anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to contact us immediately.” – Detective Sergeant Gary Walker, Met Missing Persons Unit

Memuna is vulnerable and needs daily medication to avoid becoming very weak. She is known to frequent the local Southall High Street area.

How to Help

If you spot Memuna or have any information, call 999 immediately. Quote CAD 6334/30Dec25.