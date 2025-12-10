Urgent: Police Hunt Missing Westminster Man Last Seen Leaving Hospital

Watch Live

  Updated: 18:40
  10 December 2025
Police launch a desperate appeal to find Gareth, missing for over a week in Westminster.

Last Seen Leaving Son’s Hospital Bedside

Detectives from the Met are on high alert after Gareth, 45, vanished without a trace. He was last spotted on Wednesday, 3 December, leaving St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where he was by his son’s bedside.

Despite a week of intense efforts, no confirmed sightings of Gareth have surfaced.

Police Describe Gareth’s Appearance

Detective Inspector Joseph Cato of the Missing Persons Unit said:

“We, alongside Gareth’s family, are increasingly concerned for his welfare. We ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch immediately.”

Gareth is described as:

  • 5ft 8ins tall
  • Clean-shaven and bald
  • Wearing a grey beanie, dark blue Adidas coat, black Hugo jumper, and dark trousers

Where To Call If You’ve Seen Gareth

If you have any information, call 999 quoting CAD 5601/4Dec. Gareth is believed to have links across Westminster, Harrow, Islington, Devon, and Cornwall.

Police urge the public: Help bring Gareth home.

