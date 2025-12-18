Urgent Police Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old Makayla in Rotherham

Concern grows as police launch a full-scale search for Makayla, a 14-year-old girl missing from her home in Rotherham.

Last Seen in East Dene

Makayla was last spotted around 10.30am on December 16 in the East Dene area of Rotherham. Since then, she has not been seen or heard from.

Described as white, 5ft 6ins tall with long mousey blonde hair, she was wearing black leggings, a black top, a green and black jacket, and a body warmer.

Known to Roam Local Spots

Authorities say Makayla is known to frequent several areas including Rotherham town centre, Eastwood, Clifton Park, and Herringthorpe Playing Fields.

Police Appeal for Help

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Makayla’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?” said South Yorkshire Police.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 428 from December 16, 2025. Alternatively, you can report online via the police portal: https://orlo.uk/08irP