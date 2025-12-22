Urgent Rescue in Liverpool: One Child Trapped in Vehicle in Water

Emergency services have been scrambled to Middle Moss Lane, Great Altcar, Liverpool, after reports of a vehicle submerged in water. It’s understood that a child is stuck inside in the vehicle.

A source has revealed Paramedics on scene confirmed the presence of the child but were unable to verify if an adult remained in the vehicle.

Ambulance Teams Work Against the Clock

Multiple resources have been dispatched to the incident, with ambulance crews being support by Lancashire Fire and Rescue and a “HART” Team.

Drone Support Deployed in Rescue Effort

In a bid to accelerate the rescue, a drone unit has also been mobilised to provide aerial assistance and situational awareness to crews struggling with the water rescue.

We await a statement from Merseyside Police into the circumstances