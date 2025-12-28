Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach

A frantic rescue operation kicked off after reports of a missing person in the sea near Great Western Beach, Newquay, Cornwall, on Saturday night.

Massive Multi-Agency Response

The emergency sparked a huge response from Newquay Coastguard, Newquay RNLI Lifeboats, HM Coastguard Padstow, and a rescue helicopter. Devon and Cornwall Police also joined the search along the coastline.

A spokesperson from Newquay Coastguard said: “At 5.08pm, we were alerted to a casualty in the water near Great Western. All teams immediately launched a thorough search of the area.”

Second Emergency Hits Porth Island

While the search was ongoing, a second report came in of a casualty on Porth Island. Rescue teams split up — half moved to attend the new incident while the rest continued the Great Western search.

“Newquay CRT, Newquay Lifeboats, and St Agnes Coastguard were tasked to assist with the Porth Island casualty,” the spokesperson added. “Fortunately, the second emergency was resolved quickly and all assets at Porth were stood down.”

Search Suspended Pending Further Enquiries

After hours of searching, the Newquay Coastguard Search and Rescue Team confirmed that the operation at Great Western Beach was “suspended pending further enquiries.” The identity or condition of the missing person remains unconfirmed.

Authorities continue to urge the public to stay safe near water and heed safety warnings, especially in busy beach spots popular with locals and tourists alike.