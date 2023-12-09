Today: December 9, 2023

Urgent Search Continues for Missing Family in Brighton’s Queens Park

Abandoned Tent and Cot Heighten Concerns for Couple and Toddler’s Welfare

The search intensifies for a young couple and their toddler in Brighton, following the discovery of an abandoned tent and travel cot in Queens Park.

Details of the Discovery

  • A collapsed grey tent and white travel cot were found in the park, raising concerns about the trio’s welfare.
  • The items are believed to belong to the missing family last seen in the park on Wednesday, December 6.

Ongoing Search Efforts

  • Despite extensive helicopter searches last night, Sussex Police have yet to locate the young man and woman, and the 18-month-old child.
  • With the onset of winter weather, authorities are increasingly worried about the family’s lack of shelter.

Statement from Sussex Police

  • DSI Kris Ottery of Sussex Police expressed urgency in locating the family, noting the adverse weather conditions and the possibility that they may have sought shelter elsewhere in Brighton.
  • Efforts include park searches, house-to-house inquiries, and reviews of local transport networks and CCTV footage.

Public Appeal

  • Police have released photographs of the tent and cot, appealing to anyone who may have seen these items or the family in the area recently.
  • Descriptions of the couple and child have been circulated to aid in their identification.

Descriptions of the Missing Persons

  • Child: An 18-month-old boy with pale skin, blonde hair, and rosy cheeks, wearing a thick red snowsuit and blue Wellington boots.
  • Woman: In her teens, slim, about 5 feet tall, with messy blonde hair and blue eyes, and a northern accent.
  • Man: Late teens or early 20s, at least 6 feet tall, last seen in a black tracksuit with a scarf covering half his face.

Last Known Sighting

  • The family was last confirmed to be in the east of Queens Park near the tennis courts adjacent to East Drive.

Call to Action

  • Sussex Police urge anyone with information or potential sightings to call 999 and quote Operation Sorrel.

