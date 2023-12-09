Urgent Search Continues for Missing Family in Brighton’s Queens Park

Abandoned Tent and Cot Heighten Concerns for Couple and Toddler’s Welfare

The search intensifies for a young couple and their toddler in Brighton, following the discovery of an abandoned tent and travel cot in Queens Park.

Details of the Discovery

A collapsed grey tent and white travel cot were found in the park, raising concerns about the trio’s welfare.

The items are believed to belong to the missing family last seen in the park on Wednesday, December 6.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Despite extensive helicopter searches last night, Sussex Police have yet to locate the young man and woman, and the 18-month-old child.

With the onset of winter weather, authorities are increasingly worried about the family’s lack of shelter.

Statement from Sussex Police

DSI Kris Ottery of Sussex Police expressed urgency in locating the family, noting the adverse weather conditions and the possibility that they may have sought shelter elsewhere in Brighton.

Efforts include park searches, house-to-house inquiries, and reviews of local transport networks and CCTV footage.

Public Appeal

Police have released photographs of the tent and cot, appealing to anyone who may have seen these items or the family in the area recently.

Descriptions of the couple and child have been circulated to aid in their identification.

Descriptions of the Missing Persons

Child : An 18-month-old boy with pale skin, blonde hair, and rosy cheeks, wearing a thick red snowsuit and blue Wellington boots.

: An 18-month-old boy with pale skin, blonde hair, and rosy cheeks, wearing a thick red snowsuit and blue Wellington boots. Woman : In her teens, slim, about 5 feet tall, with messy blonde hair and blue eyes, and a northern accent.

: In her teens, slim, about 5 feet tall, with messy blonde hair and blue eyes, and a northern accent. Man: Late teens or early 20s, at least 6 feet tall, last seen in a black tracksuit with a scarf covering half his face.

Last Known Sighting

The family was last confirmed to be in the east of Queens Park near the tennis courts adjacent to East Drive.

Call to Action