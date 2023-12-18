Monday, December 18, 2023
Home Breaking Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl from Fair Oak
Breaking

Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl from Fair Oak

by uknip247
written by uknip247 0 comment

Police in Hampshire are conducting urgent searches for 17-year-old Jenna Gardener from Fair Oak, who has been reported missing since Wednesday, December 14th. Jenna was last seen at the Clock Inn Public House in Fair Oak, sparking significant concern for her welfare.

Jenna is believed to have initially travelled to Eastleigh, though there is a possibility that she may have since moved to another location. The circumstances of her disappearance are currently under investigation, with police calling on the public for assistance in locating her.

Jenna’s description and any distinguishing features have not been provided in the report. The police urge anyone who has seen Jenna or has any information that could help in finding her to come forward immediately.

The incident number to refer to when providing information is 1856 of 16/12/2023. People with any information regarding Jenna’s whereabouts or her movements since December 14th are requested to call the police at 101.

You may also like

Vigil Concludes Brighton and Hove Peace March with Messages of Hope

A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner...

A robber fractured an elderly woman’s wrist after knocking her over and...

Police appeal for help in identifying man who robbed a teenage boy

Two Arrests Made After Altercation in Brighton Shop

Michael Sardes is jailed for 32-Week after attacking Emergency Worker

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Soledad is the Best Newspaper and Magazine WordPress Theme with tons of options and demos ready to import. This theme is perfect for blogs and excellent for online stores, news, magazine or review sites.

Buy Soledad now!

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Vigil Concludes Brighton and Hove Peace March with Messages of Hope
A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner in...
A robber fractured an elderly woman’s wrist after knocking her over and snatching...

Latest Articles

Vigil Concludes Brighton and Hove Peace March with Messages of Hope
A man who planned to kill a Christian preacher at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park has been jailed
A robber fractured an elderly woman’s wrist after knocking her over and snatching her handbag
Police appeal for help in identifying man who robbed a teenage boy

u00a92022u00a0Soledad.u00a0All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0Penci Design.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign