Urgent Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl from Fair Oak

Police in Hampshire are conducting urgent searches for 17-year-old Jenna Gardener from Fair Oak, who has been reported missing since Wednesday, December 14th. Jenna was last seen at the Clock Inn Public House in Fair Oak, sparking significant concern for her welfare.

Jenna is believed to have initially travelled to Eastleigh, though there is a possibility that she may have since moved to another location. The circumstances of her disappearance are currently under investigation, with police calling on the public for assistance in locating her.

Jenna’s description and any distinguishing features have not been provided in the report. The police urge anyone who has seen Jenna or has any information that could help in finding her to come forward immediately.

The incident number to refer to when providing information is 1856 of 16/12/2023. People with any information regarding Jenna’s whereabouts or her movements since December 14th are requested to call the police at 101.