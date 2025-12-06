Watch Live

BRING HER HOME Urgent Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Jill Grint in Norwich

  • Updated: 14:37
  • , 6 December 2025
Urgent Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Jill Grint in Norwich

A desperate hunt is underway for Jill Grint, 79, who vanished near her Earlham home in Norwich yesterday morning. She was last spotted around 10.30am close to Sarah William Close, near the university campus.

What She Was Wearing

  • Blue coat
  • Navy trousers
  • Navy trainers
  • Carrying a yellow bag
  • Using a walking stick

Jill has shoulder-length grey hair, and CCTV footage captured her using a walking stick at the time she disappeared.

Massive Search Effort Underway

Norfolk Police are throwing everything they’ve got into finding Jill. The search includes police dogs, drones, and a helicopter. A police spokesperson revealed:

“Officers have been carrying out searches since this afternoon when Jill was reported missing. Police dogs, the drone team and the police helicopter have all been part of the search and enquiries are continuing this evening.”

Police Urge Public to Help

Officials are deeply concerned for Jill’s safety. Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101, quoting reference 253 of 5 December.

 

