urgent search for missing southampton man haydn springett

Southampton’s local community and Hampshire Police are engaged in an urgent search for a missing man, Haydn Springett, last seen on Sunday, December 10. The Hampshire Police have launched a full-scale search operation and are appealing to the public for any information regarding his whereabouts.

Last Seen and Description

Haydn Springett, aged 48, was last observed at around 10:30 pm on Glen Eyre Way in Southampton. He is described as a white male, 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with long curly hair, a beard, brown eyes, and typically wears glasses. He is likely to be wearing jeans.

Possible Locations

There is a possibility that Haydn may have travelled to the Oxford area. He also has known links to Aylesbury, which are being explored by the police as part of the search efforts.

Police Statement and Appeal

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police expressed deep concern for Haydn’s welfare and urged anyone with information to come forward. “We are very concerned for Haydn’s welfare and are now asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police,” the spokesperson stated. They emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need for public assistance in locating Haydn.

Contact Information

The police have asked that anyone who spots Haydn or has any information on his current location should immediately dial 999 and quote the reference 44230504846. The community’s involvement is crucial in ensuring Haydn’s safe return.