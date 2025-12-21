Urgent Search Launched for Missing Teen Keira

Police are urgently hunting for 14-year-old Keira, who disappeared last Friday. Officers are deeply concerned for her safety and want to make sure she’s found safe and sound.
Last Seen Near Sycamore Avenue, Chadderton
Keira was last spotted at 8am on Friday, 19 December 2025, close to Sycamore Avenue in Chadderton. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings.
What Keira Was Wearing
- Black leggings
- Black hoodie with a teddy bear design on the front
- School blazer
Physical Description
- White female, slim build
- Approx. 5ft 2in tall
- Long, straight ginger hair
Have You Seen Keira? Act Now!
If you spot Keira or know anything about her whereabouts, call the police on 101 quoting log 3977 of 19/12/25.
If you currently have Keira with you or see her right now, call 999 immediately. Stay with her until help arrives.
A Message to Keira
Keira, you are not in trouble. People just want to know you’re safe and well.
Share this urgently. Let’s bring Keira home safe and sound.