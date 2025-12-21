Urgent Search Launched for Missing Teen Keira

Police are urgently hunting for 14-year-old Keira, who disappeared last Friday. Officers are deeply concerned for her safety and want to make sure she’s found safe and sound.

Last Seen Near Sycamore Avenue, Chadderton

Keira was last spotted at 8am on Friday, 19 December 2025, close to Sycamore Avenue in Chadderton. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings.

What Keira Was Wearing

Black leggings

Black hoodie with a teddy bear design on the front

School blazer

Physical Description

White female, slim build

Approx. 5ft 2in tall

Long, straight ginger hair

Have You Seen Keira? Act Now!

If you spot Keira or know anything about her whereabouts, call the police on 101 quoting log 3977 of 19/12/25.

If you currently have Keira with you or see her right now, call 999 immediately. Stay with her until help arrives.

A Message to Keira

Keira, you are not in trouble. People just want to know you’re safe and well.

Share this urgently. Let’s bring Keira home safe and sound.