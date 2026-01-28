Spot Chelsey? Call 999 Now!

An urgent appeal has been launched to find Chelsey, a missing teenage girl believed to be in Birmingham, roughly 100 miles from her Cambridge home. The 16-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, January 20, and police fear for her safety.

Who Is Chelsey?

White female, approximately 5ft 5in tall

Long, dyed blonde hair

Last seen wearing a brown fur coat and Nike trainers

Chelsey is thought to have links to Birmingham’s Kings Norton area in the south of the city. West Midlands Police are urgently asking the public to be on the lookout.

Police Plea: Act Fast If You See Her

“Have you seen Chelsey?” a West Midlands Police spokesperson said. “If you spot her, please call 999 immediately.”

Hours and days tick by with no sign of Chelsey, and police are stressing the importance of swift action. The teenager’s sudden disappearance from Cambridge and her possible presence in Birmingham have raised serious concerns.

How You Can Help

Stay alert for anyone matching Chelsey’s description

Check areas around Kings Norton and wider Birmingham

Dial 999 instantly if you see her or have any info

The public’s help is crucial in bringing Chelsey home safely. Keep an eye out and share this appeal far and wide.