Urgent Search Underway for Missing 19-Year-Old Teen from Somerset

Teen Vanishes on Christmas Eve

Police have launched an urgent search for Adam, a 19-year-old who disappeared on Christmas Eve. He was last spotted around midday in Yatton, North Somerset.

What Adam Was Wearing

Adam is described as white, athletic build, about 5ft 11ins tall with curly brown hair. When last seen, he wore a hoodie, dark jeans, and white trainers.

Police Issue Emergency Appeal

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We’re appealing for help to find Adam who’s missing from the Yatton area. He has links to Yatton and surrounding parts of North Somerset.”

If you spot Adam, dial 999 immediately and quote reference 5225361042.