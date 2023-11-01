Urgent Search Underway for Missing 63-Year-Old Man in Bromley

Police in Bromley have launched an urgent search for a 63-year-old man named David who has gone missing from the area. Police are seeking the assistance of the community and the public at large to help locate him and ensure his safe return.

David, whose full name has not been disclosed, was last seen in Bromley. Concerns for his well-being have prompted the authorities to initiate a search operation to find him promptly.

Croydon Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) took to Twitter to share the urgent appeal, stating, “MISSING. Please assist police in locating David, 63. Missing from Bromley. Any sightings or information, please call 101 and quote reference number 23MIS036692. Urgently.”

As the search continues, authorities are urging anyone who may have seen David or possesses any information about his whereabouts to come forward and contact the police immediately. The reference number 23MIS036692 should be quoted when providing information to assist in the investigation.