Urgent Search Underway for Missing Man Julian De Bono in Ipswich

Detectives and emergency services are intensively searching for Julian De Bono, 63, who mysteriously disappeared during a night out in Ipswich last Sunday. His last known movements were captured on CCTV, and now specialist divers and search teams are focusing their efforts on the River Gipping and surrounding areas.

Julian De Bono, described as a black male, approximately 6ft1in tall with a slim build, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning. He has a receding hairline and a trimmed grey and black beard. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white, partially see-through shirt, cherry red trousers, and high-shine black shoes.

The CCTV footage shows De Bono being dropped off by a taxi on Lloyd’s Avenue at around 12:30am on December 10. He was seen walking around the area at 12:37am, moving towards St Matthew’s roundabout, and finally spotted on Yarmouth Road heading towards London Road at 1:55am.

Chief Inspector Richard Burton of Suffolk Police expressed deep concern for Julian’s wellbeing and urged the public to come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem. “We are extremely concerned for Julian and police activity including searches continue as we attempt to locate him,” he stated.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue have been actively assisting in the search, conducting house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the area. Efforts include drone surveillance and small crafts on the water, with some officers physically entering the river. A specialist dive team is also set to provide additional support.

The focus on the River Gipping stems from the last sightings of Mr De Bono and the geographical proximity to his last known location. The authorities have not ruled out any possibilities in their search and are committed to exploring all avenues to find him.

Family, friends, and local residents are anxiously awaiting any news regarding Julian’s whereabouts. Suffolk Police are coordinating the search efforts and are keeping his family informed of any developments.

Anyone with information about Julian De Bono’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him after 1:55 AM on December 10, is urged to contact Suffolk Police or call 101 immediately. Residents with CCTV or video doorbells in the Yarmouth Road area are also encouraged to reach out to officers with any potential leads.

The community is hopeful for Julian’s safe return, and the investigation continues with urgency and thoroughness.