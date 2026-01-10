Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge

Police are growing increasingly worried about 16-year-old Sophie Heard, who vanished from Kingsbridge on Tuesday morning, 6th January.

Last Seen Details

Sophie was spotted at around 11am in the Kingsbridge area.

She has a slim build, ginger hair currently dyed purple, and wears glasses.

At the time, Sophie wore a beige North Face coat and black leggings.

Whereabouts Unknown – Possible Exeter Visit

Authorities believe Sophie may have travelled to the Exeter area. She is also linked to Newton Abbot, Nottingham, and London, broadening the search radius.

Police Appeal: Have You Seen Sophie?

If you have any information about Sophie’s whereabouts, you must act fast. Contact police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0792 of 06/01/2026.

Every moment counts in finding Sophie safe and sound.