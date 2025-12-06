Urgent: Teen Missing from Yapton

Can you help find Alyssa? The 15-year-old girl vanished from Yapton and police are desperate to locate her.

Last Seen Near Midnight

Alyssa was last spotted in the village on Friday, 4 December, at around midnight. Authorities are keen to hear from anyone with information.

Distinctive Description

Height: 5’4”

Eye colour: Blue

Hair: Long brown hair, possibly dyed blonde

Whereabouts Links

Alyssa is known to have connections with Bognor Regis, Gatwick, and Slough in Berkshire.

If you see her or know where she is, call 101 quoting serial 86 of 04/12 immediately.