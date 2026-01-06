Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?

Police and family are desperately searching for 48-year-old Lisa Titchener, who vanished from her home in Cagney Close, Wainscott, early Tuesday morning, 6 January 2026.
Last Seen at 3:30am – Concerns Growing
Lisa was spotted last at her address around 3:30am. Officers are increasingly worried about her wellbeing and need the public’s help to bring her home safe and sound.
What Lisa Looks Like
- Age: 48
- Height: About 5ft 7in
- Build: Slim
- Hair: Brown, shoulder-length, straight
- Eyes: Blue
- Clothing: Believed to be wearing a long green coat
Spot Lisa? Act Now!
If you have crucial info on Lisa’s whereabouts, ring 999 immediately. Quote reference 06-0862.
For non-urgent tips, contact police via live chat on their website or call 101.