Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?

Police and family are desperately searching for 48-year-old Lisa Titchener, who vanished from her home in Cagney Close, Wainscott, early Tuesday morning, 6 January 2026.

Last Seen at 3:30am – Concerns Growing

Lisa was spotted last at her address around 3:30am. Officers are increasingly worried about her wellbeing and need the public’s help to bring her home safe and sound.

What Lisa Looks Like

Age: 48

Height: About 5ft 7in

Build: Slim

Hair: Brown, shoulder-length, straight

Eyes: Blue

Clothing: Believed to be wearing a long green coat

Spot Lisa? Act Now!

If you have crucial info on Lisa’s whereabouts, ring 999 immediately. Quote reference 06-0862.

For non-urgent tips, contact police via live chat on their website or call 101.