A US Congresswoman, @RepLuna, has vowed to push for sanctions against not just Labour leader Keir Starmer, but the entire UK if he succeeds in banning the social media site X (formerly Twitter) in Britain.

Critics Slam Starmer’s Real Motive

Critics claim Starmer’s ban push is all about saving face. They say he’s been humiliated on X repeatedly and can’t stand the platform’s relentless fact-checking.

Starmer recently racked up his 21st community fact-check note on X, which users use to expose misinformation.

Starmer Can’t Control X Like Traditional Media

Sources say: “Keir wants X gone because he can’t control it like he does the UK mainstream media.” Instead, he faces constant public embarrassment, especially since Elon Musk gave users the power to fact-check him.