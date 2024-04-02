UK News in Pictures

Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit

Nitrous Oxide Thefts Surge Following Reclassification as Class C Drug, Suppliers Warn NHS

Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p

Incident Near Erith Station Prompts Police Response after Homeless Man is attacked

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit

b8e52d3e 6d94 4c1e b0cf 7a20d892d4ac 1

A spokesperson for the Pentagon has confirmed that a senior official from the United States experienced symptoms consistent with the so-called Havana Syndrome after attending last year’s NATO summit in Vilnius. The mysterious ailment has raised concerns, with some pointing to alleged Russian involvement.

Sabrina Singh, speaking to reporters on Monday, stated, “I can confirm that a senior DOD [Department of Defence] official exhibited symptoms similar to those reported in anomalous health incidents.”

Havana Syndrome, first documented in 2016, emerged when US embassy staff in Havana, Cuba, began reporting unexplained symptoms such as ringing ears, migraines, vertigo, and cognitive dysfunction. Since then, diplomats in other locations, including China and Austria, have also reported similar ailments.

Experts have grappled with identifying the cause of these symptoms. Some speculate that foreign adversaries may have directed energy waves at diplomats, leading to their health issues. However, in 2023, the US intelligence community deemed it “very unlikely” that a “foreign adversary is responsible” for the cases.

Despite this conclusion, a recent joint investigation by the US news show 60 Minutes, the German newspaper Der Spiegel and investigative outlet The Insider has reignited questions about Russia’s potential involvement. The report highlights evidence suggesting that members of a Russian military unit known as 29155 were present during incidents consistent with Havana Syndrome.

