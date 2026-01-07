US Seizes Oil Tanker Linked to Russia and Venezuela in Bold Atlantic Operation

The US has seized the Marinera oil tanker, linked to Russia and Venezuela, in a bold crackdown on “illicit” oil shipments. Meanwhile, White House officials hint that military action near Greenland is still “always an option.” Here’s the lowdown.

US Cracks Down on ‘Illicit’ Venezuelan Oil Worldwide

Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of War, blasted Venezuelan oil shipments as illegal in a fiery post on X. He declared:

“The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT — anywhere in the world.”

This came alongside an official statement from the US European Command confirming the crackdown.

Marinera Tanker Seized for Breaking Sanctions

The US European Command announced the seizure of the Marinera—formerly Bella 1—caught sailing the North Atlantic and breaking US sanctions. The capture followed a US federal court warrant.

“The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar, today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1,” the statement said. “The vessel was seized after being tracked by USCGC Munro.”

The tanker had switched flags from Guyana to Russia and was reportedly fleeing US pursuit before being caught.

Secretive Military Movements Raise Eyebrows

US Air Force special ops planes recently took off from Scotland’s Wick Airport heading to Iceland, coinciding with a British RAF transport jet arrival. Their mission remains classified, fuelling speculation amid the tanker arrest.

Russia Condemns Seizure, Calls it Illegal

Moscow protested the move, insisting the Marinera was in international waters and lawfully sailing under a Russian flag. The Russian foreign ministry demanded respect for the vessel’s navigation rights.

But Washington pressed ahead, signalling escalating tensions over oil shipments tied to Venezuela and Russia.

Why the Flag Change? A Legal Shield Shattered

Military analyst Sean Bell explains the tanker’s switch from Guyana to Russia was a calculated legal dodge. Flying a nation’s flag grants protection under international law. Painting a Russian flag on the hull aimed to deter seizure.

Now in US custody, that legal shield has been shredded.