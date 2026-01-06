US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases

Watch Live

  • Updated: 18:48
  • , 6 January 2026
The United States is gearing up to snatch a rogue Venezuelan oil tanker about 500 miles off Ireland’s west coast. The daring raid will launch from UK military bases, with elite special forces ready to board and seize the ship.

‘Bella 1’ Linked to Russian Shadow Fleet

The tanker, named Bella 1, is said to be part of a Russian-backed “shadow fleet” smuggling sanctioned Venezuelan oil. The Trump administration wants to seize the vessel—not sink it—to clamp down on illicit crude trading.

The Pentagon blacklisted Bella 1 in 2024 for violating sanctions. And US military sources reveal the raid could happen as soon as this week.

Elite Units and High-Tech Gear Deployed from UK

Massive US military hardware has touched down at RAF Fairford and RAF Mildenhall in the UK. C-17 Globemaster III and AC-130J Ghostrider gunships arrived from Fort Campbell, Kentucky — home to the elite 160th SOAR “Night Stalkers,” famed for the raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

RAF Typhoon jets and KC2 refuelling tankers are patrolling the North Atlantic, backing aerial surveillance of the tanker. The US Coast Guard tried stopping Bella 1 in the Caribbean last month, but the ship escaped, even slapping a Russian flag on its hull to claim protection.

Tense Diplomatic Fallout Looms for UK and Russia

The tanker now appears on Moscow’s official ship registry under a new name, Marinera. Russia formally protested the US pursuit in December, warning against further interference.

Experts warn this mission spells diplomatic trouble for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The US using British bases for a foreign military operation could spark backlash at home and abroad.

“It could also be a cunning misdirection,” said Matthew Savill of the Royal United Services Institute. “The heavy aircraft movements might mask other covert ops elsewhere.”

The deployment of the fearsome AC-130J gunship signals the US team is ready for a fight if necessary, expecting potential armed resistance onboard.

Blacklisted Tankers Fleeing Venezuela in ‘Dark Mode’

  • Since Maduro’s capture, at least 16 Venezuelan tankers have escaped, disabling transponders and faking locations.
  • Two other oil tankers, Skipper and Centuries, were intercepted recently, with only Skipper seized.
  • President Trump dubbed the effort a “complete blockade” on Venezuelan oil, one of the largest quarantines in modern history.
  • Tankers linked to sanctioned traders Alex Saab and Ramón Carretero are among those fleeing.

This planned seizure near Europe marks a major escalation in US enforcement of sanctions. But with Russia now claiming the vessel and Britain providing launchpads, tensions are set to soar.

 

