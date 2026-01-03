US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes

The United States has ordered a full 24-hour shutdown of key Caribbean airspaces as missile strikes hit strategic sites in Venezuela. The shocking move has air traffic officials grounding flights over San Juan, Curaçao, Piarco, and Venezuelan skies, leaving travellers stranded and chaos unfolding across the region.

Emergency Airspace Closures: What’s Happening?

The FAA and regional aviation authorities have issued emergency NOTAMs slamming the brakes on all civilian flights in critical Flight Information Regions. The blackout zones include:

San Juan (Puerto Rico) – TJZS

Curaçao – TNCC

Piarco (Trinidad and Tobago) – TTZP

Maiquetía (Venezuela) – SVZM

This total closure is currently set for 24 hours but could be extended indefinitely as tensions escalate and military activity continues.

Travel Chaos Hits Hard

Passengers are caught in the crossfire. Major airlines like American, JetBlue, and Delta are already scrambling with cancellations and reroutes:

Major detours: Flights to South America, including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, are forced into long reroutes over Central America or the Atlantic, adding hours and headaches.

Flights to South America, including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, are forced into long reroutes over Central America or the Atlantic, adding hours and headaches. Thousands stranded: Airports in San Juan and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) can’t handle incoming commercial flights.

Airports in San Juan and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) can’t handle incoming commercial flights. Safety concerns: The FAA warns of “heightened military activity and unpredictable air defense responses,” including GPS interference and risk of civilian jets being mistaken for hostile targets by missile systems.

Airlines Brace with Travel Waivers

If you’re flying through the Caribbean or South America in the next two days, expect late changes. Experts advise:

Constantly check flight status. Cancellations are rolling in fast. Avoid the region where possible. Even if flights run, the risk and delays are serious. Check your travel insurance. Many policies exclude coverage for “acts of war” or civil unrest.

What’s Next?

The coming 24 hours will be critical. Calm down and airspace could reopen around San Juan and Piarco. But if Venezuela strikes back, expect a long-term Caribbean no-fly zone. This will slam tourism, trade, and travel across the region for months to come.