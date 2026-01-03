Watch Live

US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions

  • Updated: 09:18
  • , 3 January 2026

The United States has carried out military strikes inside Venezuela after Donald Trump ordered attacks on multiple sites including military facilities, significantly escalating Washington’s confrontation with the government of Nicolás Maduro, U.S. officials told CBS News.

The strikes were launched in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, 2026, following months of U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean. American warships, aircraft and troops have been positioned around Venezuela as part of what the White House has described as a campaign targeting drug trafficking networks allegedly linked to the Maduro government.

U.S. officials said the attacks hit several locations in and around Caracas, including major military installations and port infrastructure. Opposition sources in Venezuela said the targets included Fuerte Tiuna, the country’s largest military base, La Carlota airbase, a signal antenna at El Volcán and facilities at La Guaira port on the Caribbean coast. Explosions were reported across the capital, with fires and power outages affecting military sites.

Venezuela declares state of emergency

Venezuela’s government condemned the strikes as a “very serious military aggression” and accused Washington of seeking regime change. In a statement issued shortly after the attacks, the Maduro administration declared a state of emergency, referred to as a “state of external disturbance,” granting the president expanded powers and increasing the role of the armed forces.

Officials also called on supporters to take to the streets in protest, urging nationwide mobilisation against what they described as an “imperialist attack.” Caracas said civilian as well as military sites had been struck in the capital and in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, and requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Regional reaction was swift. Colombia’s president said Caracas was being bombed and called for international intervention, while Cuba’s leader denounced the strikes as a “criminal attack” and urged global condemnation.

Congressional backlash in Washington

The military action prompted immediate criticism from members of the U.S. Congress. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego, a Marine Corps veteran, described the strikes as “illegal,” calling them the second unjustified war of his lifetime. Republican Senator Mike Lee also questioned the constitutional basis for the operation in the absence of a declaration of war or authorisation for the use of military force.

In recent months, lawmakers from both parties had attempted to block any U.S. strike on Venezuela without congressional approval, but those measures were defeated in the House and Senate.

From sea operations to land strikes

The airstrikes mark a sharp escalation from earlier U.S. actions, which focused on maritime operations. Since September, the U.S. military has carried out more than 30 strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing more than 110 people, according to U.S. officials. Washington has also seized multiple oil tankers accused of transporting sanctioned Venezuelan crude.

President Trump had repeatedly warned that the campaign could move from sea to land. In December, he said the U.S. would soon begin striking drug trafficking routes onshore, arguing that Washington knew “where the bad ones live.” Sources told CBS News the president approved the Venezuela strikes days in advance, with the timing determined by weather and operational conditions.

Accusations against Maduro regime

The Trump administration has accused Maduro and senior figures in his government of narcoterrorism, alleging links to international drug trafficking gangs. Two groups — the Cartel de los Soles and Tren de Aragua — have been designated by Washington as terrorist organisations, claims the Venezuelan government strongly denies.

Maduro, who has ruled since 2013 and was sworn in for a disputed third term last year, has rejected U.S. allegations and insists Washington is attempting to overthrow his government. Earlier this week, he said he was open to talks with the U.S. on drug trafficking, oil and migration “wherever they want, whenever they want,” but warned that Venezuela would defend itself against foreign aggression.

Flights suspended over Venezuela

As the strikes continued, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration banned American commercial flights from operating over Venezuelan airspace, citing safety risks linked to ongoing military activity. The restriction does not apply to foreign or military aircraft.

With explosions reported in Caracas and tensions rising across the region, the strikes represent the most dramatic U.S. military action against Venezuela in decades — a move that has deepened political divisions at home and raised fears of wider regional instability.

