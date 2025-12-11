The US and Ukraine are locked in high-stakes talks today over a draft peace plan to end the brutal war with Russia, confirmed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Donald Trump has slammed down a Christmas deadline for Kyiv to accept the deal, warning, “Ukraine will eventually succumb to Moscow’s military might if peace isn’t reached.”

Zelensky Battles Under Pressure from Trump and White House

Zelensky revealed on Telegram that US and Ukrainian officials are ironing out a 20-point peace blueprint aimed at post-war recovery and economic revival. The White House, however, is ratcheting up pressure on Kyiv to make tough concessions—possibly handing over territory to Russia in exchange for shaky security promises.

This ultimatum came straight from Trump’s peace envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, after their secret meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Trump: “Russia Has the Upper Hand”

In a stark warning, Trump told Politico Ukraine “has until Christmas to accept the peace deal.” He slammed European leaders as “weak” for their failure to push peace forward.

“Russia has the upper hand, and they always did. They’re much bigger. They’re much stronger. I give the people of Ukraine tremendous credit for their bravery, but size usually wins. The numbers are just crazy.”

Trump also highlighted deep animosity between Putin and Zelensky and blasted Kyiv for exploiting the war to dodge elections.

Zelensky Counters with Fight for a Fair Peace

Refusing to buckle, Zelensky insists he’s working hard with European allies on a counter peace plan. He hopes to win Trump’s backing while pushing back against US calls to accept a deal favoring Moscow.

“To be honest, the Americans are looking for a compromise today,” Zelensky said. He even floated the possibility of elections within 60-90 days, if Western allies can guarantee security—something impossible now under martial law and ongoing Russian strikes.

Zelensky’s recent tour of London, Brussels, and Rome saw him rallying leaders like Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz to resist US pressure and secure a fair deal.

Original Peace Plan Favoured Russia – Now Slimmed Down

The original US draft had 28 points heavily weighted towards Moscow. It called for ceding the entire Donbas region to Russia, cutting Ukraine’s military by a third, and banning foreign troops under vague security terms.

Zelensky said Ukraine pushed back hard, cutting the plan down to 20 points by removing “obvious anti-Ukrainian points.” The new package now includes:

20-point framework agreement

Security guarantees

Post-war recovery plan

This updated plan is set to be sent to the US on Wednesday.

Kremlin Backs Trump, Says Plan Fits Russia’s View

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov welcomed Trump’s remarks, saying they “align with Russia’s view” on NATO, territory, and Ukraine’s losses. “We will see how events unfold,” he said cryptically.

Zelensky remains a realist: “We want to be in NATO. It’s fair. But neither the US nor some others see Ukraine joining at this time.”

Trump sarcastically told Politico, “NATO calls me daddy,” mocking the alliance’s inaction while the war drags on.