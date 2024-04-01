Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary

A van was set ablaze following a dissident march in Derry, commemorating the anniversary of the Easter Rising. The incident unfolded in the Creggan area of the city, where tensions ran high during the commemorative event.

Petrol bombs were hurled at members of the media who were covering the march, as police warned the public to avoid the Creggan area of the city. The event, organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee, started in the Central Drive area of Creggan before making its way to the city cemetery.

A colour party, composed of individuals wearing face coverings, sunglasses, and paramilitary-style dress, carried the Irish flag and a collection of republican flags. At the republican plot within the City Cemetery, wreaths were solemnly laid, and an oration was delivered.

Throughout the event, a police helicopter hovered overhead, monitoring the situation. Additionally, a drone issued a stern warning to those assembled, emphasising that the parade was unnotified.

Among the crowd were masked youths, transporting crates of petrol bombs and chunks of masonry. These volatile elements contributed to the escalating tension.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) urged drivers to avoid Central Drive and the surrounding vicinity in Creggan due to the presence of individuals wielding petrol bombs. Furthermore, a van had been set on fire. Notably, police officers on the ground had previously faced attacks during the same event last year, enduring assaults with petrol bombs and other projectiles.

Across Northern Ireland, various groups marched during the Easter weekend, commemorating the 1916 Easter Rising. Most of these parades proceeded without incident and adhered to legal guidelines.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney clarified that an 11/1 report had been received on Saturday, March 30th, specifically related to an event at the City Cemetery in Creggan. However, this report did not include notification of a parade from Central Drive to the City Cemetery on April 1st. Despite police engagement with event organisers, the unnotified parade proceeded, prompting several warnings from the drone.