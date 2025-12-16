Vandal Rampage in Northampton: Man Jailed for £12k Damage

A 30-year-old local has been locked up for a year after wrecking shops across Northampton town centre. Raheem Bourne, from Edith Street, was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 13.
48-Hour Crime Spree Leaves Businesses Shattered
Bourne admitted smashing windows in a spree lasting just two days—December 9 and 10. His destructive path hit nine businesses, causing thousands in damage and £12,000 in compensation costs.
Targeted Attack: Racist and Religious Hate Crime Charges
The court heard Bourne’s offences were racially and religiously aggravated. The attacks spread across Abington Street, Mercer’s Row, Wellingborough Road, Bridge Street, the Drapery, and St Leonards Road.
- Hollywood Nails
- Match Box Café
- Ji’s Chicken Shop
- Mr Liu Kitchen
- UK Nails and Pretty Nails
- Shanghai House
- Ginza
- Oriental Market
Raheem Bourne’s damage spree has left shop owners counting the cost—both in repair bills and community trust.