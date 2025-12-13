Vandals Wreck Historic HSBC Bank in Wokingham

Thames Valley Police are on the case after vandals caused serious damage to the HSBC bank in Market Place, Wokingham, in the early hours of Saturday.

Historic Windows Smashed in Overnight Attack

The damage happened late Friday night into Saturday, leaving the historic building battered. Several plate-glass windows were shattered, and precious stained-glass windows—believed to be centuries old—were smashed or ruined.

Repair Costs Soar into Hundreds of Thousands

The cleanup bill is expected to run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds, reflecting the scale of destruction to the landmark bank.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Officers are treating the incident as criminal damage. Anyone who saw suspicious activity or heard anything unusual is urged to come forward. Thames Valley Police are also asking for any CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or mobile footage to help track down the culprits.

Call them on 101 if you have any information.