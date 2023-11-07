Today: November 7, 2023

Vehicle Fire in Sittingbourne Promptly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service

Kent Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames in Crown Quay Lane, Sittingbourne, this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 07:19am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. One fire engine promptly arrived at the scene, equipped with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze. They used a high-pressure hose reel jet to extinguish the flames efficiently.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection with the vehicle fire, and the situation was brought under control swiftly by the diligent efforts of the fire brigade.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the vehicle remain under investigation.

