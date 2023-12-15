Vehicle Fire Leads to Closure of M26 Motorway in Kent

A major incident has unfolded on the M26 in Kent, where a vehicle fire has led to the closure of the motorway. The westbound carriageway is currently closed between Junction 2A (Wrotham) and the M25 Junction 5 (Sevenoaks). Additionally, the eastbound carriageway is blocked between the M25/A21 and Junction 2A.

The incident, which has caused significant disruption, was reported earlier today. Kent Fire and Rescue Service personnel are on the scene, working diligently to extinguish the fire. National Highways Traffic Officers are also present, assisting with traffic management and ensuring the safety of motorists and emergency responders.

Motorists travelling in the area are advised to expect delays and to seek alternative routes if possible. The closure is necessary to ensure the safety of the emergency teams working on the scene and to prevent the spread of the fire.

The cause of the vehicle fire is not yet known, and investigations will commence once the fire has been successfully extinguished and the area is declared safe. In the meantime, drivers are urged to exercise caution and to stay informed about the latest traffic updates.

Further updates on the situation, including the reopening of the motorway and details about the cause of the fire, will be provided as more information becomes available. Motorists are thanked for their patience and understanding during this disruption.