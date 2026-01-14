Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone

Fire Engine Battles Blaze as Traffic Grinds to a Halt
Motorists are facing long delays on the M25 anticlockwise after a vehicle caught fire near Junction 6 at Godstone. Emergency services rushed to the scene, with a fire engine already tackling the blaze.
Traffic Nightmare: Long Queues Build Up
- All traffic was temporarily halted, triggering heavy congestion.
- Inrix reports one lane closed due to the vehicle fire on the four-lane carriageway.
- National Highways estimate delays of around 20 minutes, but queues quickly stretched further.
Clearance Underway, But Drivers Urged to Stay Updated
By 11:39am, traffic began to ease as emergency services got the situation under control. However, tailbacks remain in the area.