Venezuelan Leader Maduro Captured by US Forces

In a stunning operation, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have surrendered and been taken into custody by the US Department of Justice. The mission, supported by US military forces, was executed without any loss of American lives, according to General Dan Caine.

Midnight Raid Ends in Arrest

General Dan Caine revealed the raid began at 2:00 AM local time. Helicopters carrying the apprehension team descended swiftly into Maduro’s compound. Despite coming under fire upon arrival, US forces responded decisively. The youngest operative involved was just 20 years old, while the eldest was 49.

Military Precision and Strategy

Helicopters launched with the extraction team and advanced toward Venezuela’s shores under layered defenses.

The team showed speed, discipline, and patience during the intense raid.

The operation was described as swift and coordinated, successfully neutralising resistance.

No Casualties Reported, Mission a Success

General Caine confirmed there were no US casualties during the operation. Both Maduro and his wife gave up without significant resistance. The incident marks a dramatic turn in Venezuelan politics and demonstrates US military and intelligence effectiveness abroad.