Veteran Dies Homeless After 12 Years of Service

Darren Greenfield, Army Vet, Dies Alone at 47

Darren Greenfield served 12 tough years in the British Army, including tours in Bosnia. But his life after service took a tragic turn. Just before Christmas, the 47-year-old passed away alone in a hospital near Edinburgh.

After leaving the forces, Darren struggled with homelessness, often spotted outside Edinburgh’s Waverley Station. Despite stays in veterans’ accommodation and his sister’s tireless efforts, he slipped through the cracks of support systems.

Support Systems Fail As Veteran Falls Through the Cracks

Local charities and loved ones tried to help Darren get back on his feet, but it wasn’t enough. Friends and strangers alike left a small, heartbreaking sign at his usual spot: “gone to the angels.”

His story is a grim reminder that many ex-servicemen still sleep rough, forgotten after serving their country with honour.

How You Can Help Veterans Like Darren

Donate to veteran charities

Campaign for better veteran support services

Look out for homeless vets on the streets

Darren Greenfield deserved so much more. If his tale moves you, remember all veterans still fighting daily battles. Rest in peace, Darren.