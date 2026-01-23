Wetherby Young Offender Institution in West Yorkshire is struggling with a surge of improvised weapons, with over 500 found in just eight months last year, an independent report reveals.

Sharp Objects Fuel Tensions Behind Bars

The youth jail, housing up to 288 young males aged 15 to 18, held 119 inmates as of August. The Wetherby Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) warned that many detainees carry sharp plastic or metal objects because they feel “unsafe” – creating a dangerous “vicious cycle”.

The Ministry of Justice slammed the findings as “evidence of the crisis in the criminal justice system inherited by this government” and admitted “more needs to be done”.

Living Conditions and Behaviour Raise Concerns

Cells only meet minimum size standards, with youths locked up for nearly 23 hours a day and “little to occupy them”.

Violent incidents have dropped but still “remain a concern”.

The collapse of an education provider has hit learning hard, with achievement levels described as “unacceptably low”.

Some offenders show “disruptive, volatile and extremely challenging” behaviour that disrupts fellow inmates’ regimes.

Fresh Hope with New Plans and Leadership

Despite the chaos, the report praised Wetherby’s leadership for crafting a three-year plan to boost care and education. They introduced their own alternative education setup, which many young offenders have begun to engage with.

Both the governor and the young inmates have worked hard to improve the environment inside the facility.

Catherine Porter, chair of Wetherby IMB, said: “We have seen plans like this before, but this time, real change must take place. With fewer young people serving a custodial sentence, this is an opportunity that must be seized to improve the support towards rehabilitation these young people deserve to receive.”

Ministry of Justice Acknowledges Crisis Yet Promises Change

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson commented: “This report is further evidence of the crisis in the criminal justice system inherited by this government.”

“While we are pleased the IMB recognised the commitment of staff and early progress at Wetherby, we recognise more needs to be done to tackle violence, stabilise education provision and ensure custody helps young people turn away from crime and rebuild their lives.”

“New leadership is already delivering calmer units, more time out of rooms, fewer separations and a more stable regime that supports safety, rehabilitation and reduced reoffending.”