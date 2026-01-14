Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing

An 18-year-old man who died after a stabbing in Feltham on Monday has been named as Maliki Sharma.

Stabbing Shocker on Victoria Road

Police were called to Victoria Road, Feltham, at around 5pm on 12 January following reports of a stabbing. Officers, alongside London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance crews, found Maliki with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital but tragically died despite medical efforts.

Two Teens Arrested Over Murder

Within 24 hours of Maliki’s death, police detained two 16-year-old boys on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon. After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, they were released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are still chasing every lead. Expect a stronger police presence in Feltham as officers engage with the community to gather information.

Another Man Charged Following Assault

A 19-year-old man, Rhys Huskinson of Feltham, has also been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old boy during the same incident. Huskinson is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 15 January.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information or who witnessed the attack is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD5431/12Jan, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Maliki Sharma’s family remain supported by specialist officers during this heartbreaking time.