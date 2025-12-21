Victim Named in Brent Shooting Horror

Detectives have identified the man shot dead in Stonebridge, Brent, as 55-year-old Simon Whyte. The Met’s Specialist Crime Team is racing to unravel the mystery behind his tragic killing on the evening of Friday, 19 December.

Urgent Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Police are desperate to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything, especially a small group reportedly nearby during the shooting. They are also urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “Our thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Our team is working fast to establish what happened.We know this incident will deeply worry the local community. To reassure everyone, patrols in the area have been stepped up and this investigation is a top priority. If you witnessed the shooting or have any information, including dashcam recordings, please contact us without delay. We believe a large group was nearby, and we want to speak to those people.”

The Fatal Incident

Police were called at 9:35pm on 19 December to reports of a shooting on West End Close, Stonebridge.

Officers found Simon Whyte with gunshot wounds and gave emergency first aid.

London Ambulance Service attended, but Simon was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made so far.

How to Help

Anyone with information should contact the Met Police on 101 or online, quoting CAD 8120/19DEC25. Alternatively, tips can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.