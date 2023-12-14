victoria park plaza hotel evacuated following basement fire

A fire broke out in the basement of the Victoria Park Plaza Hotel, on Vauxhall Bridge Road in London, leading to an emergency evacuation. The blaze, which started just before 10pm on Thursday, prompted a swift response from emergency services.

The London Fire Brigade dispatched several fire engines to the scene, along with approximately 30 firefighters to tackle the fire. The hotel was promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries, which comes as a relief to authorities and bystanders alike. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with fire officials working diligently to determine the origins of the blaze.

The quick response of the London Fire Brigade and the orderly evacuation of the hotel helped avert a potentially more serious situation. The firefighters are working to control and extinguish the fire, and further safety checks will be conducted to ensure the building’s integrity and safety for return.

This incident has caused some disruption in the area, and people are advised to avoid the vicinity to allow emergency services to operate effectively. The Victoria Park Plaza Hotel is cooperating fully with the authorities and is focused on the safety and well-being of its guests and staff.

Updates on the situation, including the cause of the fire and any potential impact on the hotel’s operations, will be provided as the investigation progresses. The quick and professional response by the emergency services has been commended, and efforts are now focused on resolving the situation as quickly and safely as possible.