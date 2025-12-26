Watch Live

BEACH BLAZE Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day

  • Updated: 19:48
  • , 26 December 2025
Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day

A peaceful Christmas Day stroll along Brighton seafront turned tense when a fire erupted next to a tent near the iconic i360 tower.

Firefighters Race to Scene and Tackle Flames

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at around 2:40pm. Two fire engines quickly sped to the scene. Crews found flames licking close to the tent and acted fast to stop the fire spreading.

Firefighters successfully doused the blaze, letting the festive mood return for stunned walkers enjoying their Christmas by the coast.

Cause Still Unknown as Investigations Loom

The cause of the fire remains a mystery. Authorities have yet to release further details. Investigations are expected as emergency teams try to work out how the blaze started.

