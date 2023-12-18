SUBSCRIBE
Vigil Concludes Brighton and Hove Peace March with Messages of Hope

In a powerful display of solidarity, residents joined the Brighton & Hove Ceasefire Coalition’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The event took place at 2 pm at the Peace Statue in Hove and drew an estimated thousand participants.

Photo: @thekinaton / Sussex News

The march aimed to raise awareness about the unimaginable horrors faced by the people of Gaza and to demand a #CeasefireNOW. Demonstrators came prepared with banners, drums, and candles, creating a vibrant and passionate atmosphere.

One of the remarkable features of the event was the creation of a memorial installation at the end of the march. Participants brought signs, toys, shrouds, and shoes, which were used to build a poignant tribute.

Speakers from various organizations addressed the crowd, including the Sussex Uni Palestine Society, Brighton & Hove Action for Palestine, the L3Harris arms factory campaign, and young children represented by Parents 4 Palestine. The march was notably led by inspiring young people who demonstrated their commitment to the cause.

The event concluded with a moving vigil, where a decorated tree served as a focal point. Candles, posters, and other symbolic items were left at the tree in memory of the approximately 50 children who tragically lost their lives in the conflict.

The Brighton & Hove Ceasefire Coalition expressed their gratitude to all the groups and individuals who contributed to the success of the event. Their collective efforts showcased the community’s unwavering commitment to peace and solidarity with the people of Gaza.

