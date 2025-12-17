Watch Live

Viking Crowned Norwegian Champion After 34 Years

Norwegian football has a new champion, and the city of Stavanger spent the final days of November in a complete trance. After more than three decades of waiting—specifically for the first time since way back in 1991—Viking is the winner of the Eliteserien, the top tier of Norwegian football. What happened on the last day of the 2025 season was not just a sporting result; for the fans, the city, and those who follow the drama and odds on platforms like MerkurXTip, it was a catharsis for a club that has journeyed from the second division all the way back to the throne.

In the final round, on their home turf, Viking dismantled Vålerenga 5-1, thereby fending off the final attack of the recently sovereign ruler of Norwegian football, Bodø/Glimt. It was the crowning moment of a season in which the team from Norway’s “oil capital” showed incredible character, finishing the campaign with seven consecutive wins and a total of 71 points—a tally that ranks among the most dominant championship performances in the league’s history.

A Demonstration of Force in the Season Finale

The atmosphere at the stadium in Stavanger was electric even before the opening whistle. The fans knew they needed a win to avoid depending on the result of their rival Bodø/Glimt, who were playing against Fredrikstad at the same time. However, the nerves vanished after just ten minutes. Young Edvin Austbø, a local lad and one of the symbols of this new Viking side, executed a masterful solo run and scored for 1-0. As Austbø himself later said, it was a moment of pure inspiration where he decided to simply “go all the way.”

Just five minutes later, Martin Ove Roseth headed in to make it 2-0, and captain Zlatko Tripić brought the score to a massive 3-0 from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time. Although Vålerenga reduced the deficit early in the second half through Elias Hagen, it didn’t cause any unrest. Kristoffer Haugen and Kristoffer Askildsen confirmed the triumph with goals by the end of the match for a final score of 5-1. The fact that Bodø/Glimt won their match against Fredrikstad 5-0 became irrelevant—pleasing only those who had it on their betting slip—because the title remained in Stavanger by a single point.

Tears of the Captain and Local Heroes

Perhaps the most striking image of the day was captain Zlatko Tripić. The man who arrived at the club in 2018, immediately after Viking was relegated to the second division, dropped to his knees after the match ended. Tripić, who has recorded double-digit goals and assists in the last three seasons, could not hide his emotions. He admitted he couldn’t remember the last time he cried so much, adding that even his wife was worried seeing such an outpouring of emotion. For him, this was the pinnacle of his career, greater than anything he had experienced, given the significance and the path he traveled with the club.

Simply put, this Viking team is special because it is built on local identity. Kristoffer Haugen, scorer of the fourth goal, stated that this was a boyhood dream come true, considering he has been coming to the stadium since he was two years old. That connection between the players and the stands was crucial.

Then there is Joe Bell, the New Zealand international, who played a key role in the midfield. Bell spent more than 2,500 minutes on the pitch this season, missing only one match, and was the true engine of the team. His return to the club in 2023 proved to be a complete success.

From the Abyss to the Throne

To understand the magnitude of this success, one must look in the rearview mirror. Just eight years ago, in 2017, Viking hit rock bottom by getting relegated to the second division. The club was on the verge of bankruptcy, the stands were empty, and the future was uncertain. That relegation was, paradoxically, the best thing that happened to them. It was the “cold shower” that forced the management to change their strategy.

Eirik Bjørnø, the club’s general manager, explained that they decided then to stop wasting money. They turned to the youth academy, smart scouting, and building the team step by step. They fought their way back to the elite the very next season under the leadership of Bjarne Berntsen, only to pass the baton to the current coaches, Morten Jensen and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim.

This coaching duo, who share responsibility and power, was initially greeted with skepticism. Many wondered if two head coaches could function together. However, their partnership proved to be a perfect match. Both are from Stavanger, both love the club, and they managed to build a winning mentality. After the title win, Jensen bravely stated that they are now officially the best football team in Norway, while Aarsheim admitted he hadn’t dared to dream of such an outcome.

Turnaround in the Championship Finish

The season was no walk in the park. Bodø/Glimt, champions in four of the previous five seasons, were the favorites and held the leadership position for a long time; likely, most people involved in sports betting thought this team would be champion again. Viking was under immense pressure, with an imperative to win every match. The key moment occurred in early November, when Bodø/Glimt lost to none other than Vålerenga 3-1. Viking capitalized on that slip-up with a 2-1 victory over Strømsgodset to take the top of the table.

The drama reached its peak in the penultimate round against Fredrikstad. Viking had to win, and the match hung in the balance until the 72nd minute. Then, once again, the Tripić-Falchener tandem stepped onto the scene; the captain delivered a perfect cross, and defender Henrik Falchener headed in the winner that opened the gates of paradise. It was one of those seasons where fine margins decided everything, and Viking showed greater mental strength in the key moments, probably aided by the relief of not playing in Europe compared to their rival from the north.

A City in a Trance

To say Stavanger celebrated would be an understatement. The city, according to commentators and residents, went “completely mad.” For the celebration, 4,000 liters of special “gold beer” were brewed, and local media heated up the atmosphere days before the game by renaming their shows in honor of the potential title. Even high politics remained not immune; the Minister of Education, Kari Nessa Nordtun, wept while speaking about the club, while MP Mímir Kristjánsson admitted that following the title fight was harder for him than budget negotiations in parliament.

The celebration moved from the stadium to the streets and squares, culminating at the Stavanger Concert Hall, where the players and coaching staff appeared before a mass of fans. Erik Nevland, the sporting director and former Manchester United striker who is now one of the architects of this success, emphasized that the love of the local people for the club is what makes the difference.

This title also brings Viking a chance for the Champions League next season, where they will need a victory in just one play-off tie to reach the group stage. Many are already looking toward that match, thinking it could be interesting for live betting and viewing. But that will be thought about later, because now is simply the time for a massive celebration in Stavanger.

