“Vile Predator” Jailed For Attempting to Rape Sleeping Woman

A “vile predator” has been jailed for attempting to rape a woman while she was sleeping. Amer Mohamed, a 31-year-old man of no fixed address, was found guilty of attempted rape at Inner London Crown Court on 20 July, following a thorough investigation by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Yesterday, on 19 October, the judge sentenced Mohamed to eleven years in prison, with an additional five years on licence. The severity of the sentence reflects the gravity of his crime.

The incident took place on 23 July 2022, at around 05.00, at King’s Cross station. Mohamed approached the victim, whom he had never met before, as she peacefully slept. The victim woke up to find Mohamed exposing himself and forcefully attempting to rape her.

In her courageous attempt to defend herself, the victim confronted Mohamed and tried to stop him. However, he overpowered her and continued the assault for half an hour until her friend woke up and intervened.

Later that morning, the brave victim approached BTP officers at the station and reported the incident. She was able to identify Mohamed, leading to his immediate arrest at the scene and subsequent custody.

During his police interview, when questioned about consent, Mohamed shockingly claimed that it was acceptable to have sex with someone who was asleep because “they aren’t dead.” This callous statement only further demonstrated his lack of remorse.

In court, the judge commended the care and dedication shown by the BTP investigating officer towards the victim. Detective Constable Rachel Parfitt expressed her satisfaction with the significant custodial sentence handed down to Mohamed. She emphasised the victim’s bravery in coming forward and supporting the investigation, despite enduring such a horrifying attack.

DC Parfitt stated, “It is beyond contemptible that he has not only shown a complete lack of remorse for his actions but actively tried to defend himself, claiming on record that it’s fine to have sex with someone if they are asleep.” She reassured the public that sexual offenders like Mohamed will be relentlessly pursued and brought before the courts to face the full consequences of their actions.