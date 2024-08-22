 Violent Abuser Convicted of Causing Life-Changing Injuries to 2-Year-Old Girl

Former Footballer Convicted of Brutal Assault on Toddler, Leaving Her with Life-Changing Injuries

A former professional footballer, Kiernan Hughes-Mason, has been convicted of violently assaulting a two-year-old girl, leaving her with severe and life-changing brain injuries. Hughes-Mason, 28, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and child cruelty after a brutal attack on his ex-partner’s young daughter in January 2020. He is due to be sentenced on September 10 at Basildon Crown Court.

The court heard shocking details of the assault that left the toddler with injuries likened by doctors to those caused by “a high-speed road traffic accident” or “a fall from a substantial height of several storeys.” The harrowing impact of the attack has left the young girl with severe disabilities that will affect her for the rest of her life.

A Harrowing Incident

On January 31, 2020, Hughes-Mason called paramedics, claiming that the two-year-old girl, who was in his care at the time, had fallen from a dollhouse in her bedroom after he heard a loud bang. However, medical professionals were immediately suspicious of the extent and nature of the injuries, which were far more severe than what could be caused by a simple fall.

As the investigation unfolded, the authorities uncovered a much darker reality. Hughes-Mason’s explanation unravelled under scrutiny, and evidence pointed to a violent assault, not an accident. The prosecution built a compelling case, highlighting the discrepancies in Hughes-Mason’s account and the severity of the injuries, which were wholly inconsistent with his version of events.

The Court’s Findings

During the trial, the jury heard expert testimony from doctors and child protection specialists, all of whom emphasized the extreme nature of the young girl’s injuries. They described trauma so severe that it was only consistent with significant physical abuse. The girl suffered brain damage, multiple fractures, and internal injuries, all of which pointed to a brutal assault rather than the accidental fall claimed by Hughes-Mason.

The prosecution argued that Hughes-Mason’s violent outburst left the defenceless child fighting for her life. His actions not only caused her grievous bodily harm but also robbed her of a normal childhood, as she now faces a lifetime of medical care and rehabilitation due to the irreversible damage done to her brain.

Awaiting Sentencing

As Hughes-Mason now faces the consequences of his actions, the court will determine his fate during his sentencing at Basildon Crown Court on September 10. The gravity of the charges—causing grievous bodily harm with intent and child cruelty—reflects the severity of the crime, and Hughes-Mason is expected to receive a significant prison sentence.

This case has sent shockwaves through both the football community and the wider public. Hughes-Mason, once a promising footballer with a future ahead of him, is now remembered not for his accomplishments on the field, but for the horrifying act of violence that destroyed a young girl’s life.

Community Reactions

The conviction has been met with outrage and sorrow from the community, with many expressing sympathy for the young victim and her family. “This is a tragedy on so many levels,” said one neighbour who knew the family. That little girl’s life will never be the same, and it’s heartbreaking.

Child protection advocates have also spoken out, using this case as a reminder of the importance of vigilance in protecting vulnerable children. Many have called for stronger support systems for children in situations of domestic abuse to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future.

As Kiernan Hughes-Mason awaits sentencing, the focus now shifts to ensuring justice for the young victim—a child whose life was irrevocably changed by an act of brutal violence.

