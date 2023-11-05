Violent Altercation in Southwark Street Leaves Two Men Injured

A violent altercation in the early hours of Sunday sent shockwaves through Southwark Street, leaving two men seriously injured and prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Around 2.27am on Sunday 5th November 2023, London’s Metropolitan Police received distressing reports of a fight involving multiple individuals in the vicinity of Southwark Street. Officers promptly responded to the scene to assess and address the situation.

Upon arrival, police discovered two male individuals who had sustained severe injuries during the altercation. One of the victims had suffered multiple stab wounds, while the other,sustained a significant head injury. Both men were promptly provided with immediate medical attention before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

As of the latest update, A man remains in a critical condition, with his injuries classified as life-threatening. Meanwhile, The second man’s injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening, providing some relief amid the grim circumstances.

The incident led to the closure of Southbridge Road and Marshalsea Road as emergency services converged on the area to attend to the injured parties and manage the situation.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the altercation.