Jailed for 20 Months After Brutal Police Assault in Middlesbrough

Violent Arrest Turns Ugly

Craig Thompson, 46, was slammed with a 20-month jail sentence after a jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and multiple other crimes. The drama unfolded on 22 June last year when a Middlesbrough response officer tried to arrest Thompson over a commercial burglary.

Instead of going quietly, Thompson launched a vicious attack. The officer, who wishes to stay anonymous, was punched twice before being pinned down and strangled by the thug.

Quick Police Response Saves the Day

Calling for backup, the officer was soon joined by colleagues who managed to detain and arrest Thompson at the scene. The accused was charged with burglary, assaulting an emergency worker, strangulation, and possession of cannabis.

Thankfully, the officer escaped without lasting injuries.

Court Verdict and Sentencing

During the trial, Thompson admitted to possessing cannabis, a Class B drug. After a two-day hearing in late January, the jury found him guilty of burglary, assaulting an emergency worker, and strangulation.

On 30 January, the judge handed down his sentence: 20 months behind bars.