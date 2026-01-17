Protesters vs Police: Batons Fly Over Iran’s Rebel Flag

Chaos exploded outside the Iranian embassy in London as pro-democracy protesters tried to rip down the Islamic Republic’s flag. They aimed to replace it with Iran’s pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag—a bold symbol of defiance against Tehran’s regime.

Violence quickly broke out as cops used batons on men, women, and even children trying to fly the banned flag.

Police Slammed as ‘IRGC in London’

Niyak Ghorbani didn’t hold back, condemning the Metropolitan Police’s harsh crackdown. He blasted officers for “violent suppression” and claimed they treated Iranian demonstrators worse than Hamas supporters.

“London police violently suppressed the public after one anti–Islamic Republic protester raised Iran’s Lion and Sun flag. Men and women, young and old, were beaten with batons… The Metropolitan Police treated Iranian protesters in a manner reminiscent of the IRGC… This is shameful,” Ghorbani fumed.

An eyewitness confirmed the brutal scenes: “The armed police, they are hitting everyone here, women, men, children. Everyone.”

Flag Grab on Embassy Roof Sparks Mayhem

The drama kicked off when a daring protester scaled the embassy roof and tore down the official Iranian flag. Police swiftly arrested him for criminal damage, trespassing on diplomatic grounds, and assaulting officers.

A Met Police statement revealed the fallout:

A Section 35 dispersal order was enforced to control the crowd.

Protesters hurled missiles at officers amid the disorder.

Several violent disorder arrests were made on the spot.

Multiple police officers were injured during the scuffles.

Protests Intensify Amid Diplomatic Drama

This wasn’t the first time the embassy flag became a flashpoint. Just last weekend, another activist climbed the embassy facade to swap the flag for the Lion and Sun symbol.

The tension spilled into diplomatic circles too. Iranian state media falsely claimed UK Ambassador Hugo Shorter was summoned over the unrest. The Foreign Office slammed this, confirming it was just a routine meeting.

The Met’s policing of these protests faces criticism for alleged bias—highlighted by shocking comparisons to Iran’s feared IRGC paramilitary force.

Battle Over Iran’s Flag Reflects Global Rage at Tehran

The repeated flag protests expose deep fury within London’s Iranian community against the clerical regime. As unrest simmers inside Iran, these London demonstrations send a clear message of solidarity with victims of the brutal government crackdown.

Keep it locked on Britannia Daily for full updates as this explosive saga unfolds.