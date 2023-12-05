Violent Disorder in Hemlington Leads to Multiple Arrests and Charges

A serious incident of violent disorder in Hemlington has resulted in multiple arrests, with one Cleveland Police officer suffering severe injuries. The incident, which took place on Sunday 26th November, has led to a significant police investigation and subsequent court appearances.

Incident Overview

The violent disorder occurred on 26th November in Hemlington.

A Cleveland Police officer sustained a serious hand injury requiring surgery, along with facial injuries.

Arrests and Charges

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to resist/prevent arrest, affray, and criminal damage. He appeared in court on 4th December and was remanded in custody.

A 19-year-old man faces charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, and breach of a criminal behavior order. He has been remanded in custody to appear in court in January.

A 25-year-old man was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist/prevent arrest and affray. He also remains in custody until a January court appearance.

A 36-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to resist/prevent arrest and affray. He was released on conditional bail.

Four other individuals arrested in connection with the incident are currently on police bail.

Ongoing Police Response

In the aftermath of the incident, reassurance patrols have been ongoing in the Hemlington area.

Cleveland Police have encouraged those with concerns to approach their officers or to contact the police directly by calling 101.

Community Impact

The incident has raised concerns in the Hemlington community regarding public safety. The Cleveland Police are actively working to address these concerns and maintain law and order in the area.

Legal Proceedings

The individuals charged will face the legal consequences of their actions in the upcoming court sessions. The Cleveland Police continue their efforts to bring all involved to justice and provide support to the injured officer.