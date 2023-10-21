Violent Incident in Keynsham: Police seeking witnesses of assault in Bristol

Enquiries are currently underway following a violent incident that occurred in Keynsham, Bristol on Friday, October 20. Police were called to the High Street area just after 17.30 after receiving reports of a disorder. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men who had been physically assaulted by a group of youths.

According to witnesses, some of the offenders arrived on foot, while others used an e-scooter and a bike. They were reportedly wearing face coverings, including helmets or balaclavas. The victims were immediately taken to the hospital, where they are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

In order to gather more information about the incident, CCTV enquiries are currently being conducted. Authorities are urging any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage who have not yet come forward to contact the police. The reference number to provide when calling is 5223256991.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call 101 and provide the reference number 5223256991. Alternatively, you can submit an online appeals form. For those who wish to remain completely anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form.