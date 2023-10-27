Violent man sexually assaulted elderly woman litter picking in park*Date published: 26 October 2023 14:19* *Dated: 26 October 2023 15:10:15* *Post*

This is the face of a violent man who brutally beat up and sexually assaulted an innocent elderly woman as she was doing a litter pick in a Sheffield park.

Saed Mohamed repeatedly punched and kicked his victim in the head and body before dragging her into nearby bushes. He then tried to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

His terrified victim, who is in her 80s, was left shouting for help and pleading for Mohamed to stop, with the 23-year-old eventually fleeing the scene after a prolonged and violent attack in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

She suffered significant bruises and a cut to her face which required stitches. She was left traumatised and later suffered a brain injury which is thought to have happened as a result of the horrific attack in December 2022.

Investigating officer DC Arron Connolly said: “The victim used to be very independent but now needs help carrying out basic daily tasks.

“It has completely changed her life and she no longer feels safe doing her litter picks in the park. Her family have also been affected by the pure brutality of the attack inflicted on her and they are continuing to support her on her road to recovery.”

Mohamed, of The Oval, Sheffield, was traced by detectives after they found his mobile phone in the grass near to where the attack took place. A warrant was executed at his address and Mohamed was promptly arrested and charged with Section 18 GBH and sexual assault.

He admitted both offences and was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (19 October).

Acting Detective Sergeant Megan Pryce said: “This was a violent, prolonged and disturbing attack on an elderly female doing a litter pick in her local park.

“I can only commend the extreme bravery the victim made throughout the attack and through this court process.

“The officer in charge of the investigation (OIC) , the team and other departments worked for several days on this investigation doing work at the scene, witness enquiries and CCTV trawls throughout the area.

“The OIC has done a brilliant and thorough investigation to lead us to this conviction which will see a dangerous individual like Mohamed spend years behind bars.”

DC Connolly added: “The judge commended the woman’s bravery in this incident and I would also like to praise her resilience and stoicism following a traumatic attack that must have been incredibly terrifying.

“I can’t comprehend what she went through and the terror she must have endured at the hands of Mohamed. She is an inspiration and I am pleased Mohamed is behind bars so he cannot target and terrorise other potential victims.”