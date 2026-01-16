Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks

A violent thug has been jailed for three years and nine months for two savage assaults committed four years apart. Frankie Wall, 22, formerly of Totnes but now with no fixed address, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday 13 January after pleading guilty to robbery and affray.

Home Invasion Horror in Totnes

The latest crime happened on 26 April 2025. Wall, along with two accomplices, broke into a property in Totnes. Inside, they pinned a man to his bed and savagely attacked him. Demanding cash, the gang ransacked the property, making off with money, a phone, and tools. Wall brandished a screwdriver during the terrifying ordeal, leaving the victim with serious facial injuries.

Earlier Attack with Brutal Fists and Keys

Wall’s violent streak goes back further. On 4 April 2021, he and two others arrived at Dartington Estate in a black BMW. They launched a vicious attack on another man, kicking him in the face and punching him with keys between their fingers. The victim suffered a fractured jaw requiring surgery.

Wall was sentenced to 16 months for this attack, to run concurrently alongside his current sentence. His co-defendants escaped jail, receiving suspended sentences last year.

Police Praise Sentence, Warn Against Violence