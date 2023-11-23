Violent Protests Erupt in Dublin Following Stabbing Incident Outside Primary School

In a shocking turn of events, protesters in Dublin have unleashed chaos and violence upon the city’s streets after three young children were injured in a stabbing incident outside a local primary school. The incident has left the community in a state of shock and disbelief.

According to police reports, the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, leaving investigators to explore all possibilities. The victims include a five-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s, both of whom are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries. Additionally, a five-year-old boy, a six-year-old girl, and a man in his 50s sustained less severe injuries, according to SI Geraghty.

The situation on the ground is highly volatile, with officers donning riot shields struggling to contain the enraged crowds. Reports have emerged of a car set ablaze in the city centre further fueling the anger stemming from the “appalling attack.” Violent demonstrators are resorting to physically assaulting and attacking the police, with ongoing scuffles and the hurling of bottles.

Shortly after 13.30 police confirmed that the injured children, along with the man and woman, were swiftly taken to hospitals across Dublin for immediate medical attention. To maintain order amidst the chaos, a Garda public order unit has been deployed.

The situation has escalated rapidly, with reports of police officers being targeted and a police vehicle set on fire during the protests near Parnell Square. Some members of the crowd have engaged in physical altercations with the police, while others have resorted to throwing bottles at law enforcement officials.

The investigation into the motive behind the stabbing is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward.